Dan Bongino wants Americans to buy an emergency radio – what to know before purchasing one
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Dan Bongino wants Americans to buy an emergency radio – what to know before purchasing one

Americans have been urged to have at least three days of food and power ready

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Topics: Technology, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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