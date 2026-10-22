Trump’s $5000 promise potentially nears - here's what you need to know and how to claim your money

President Donald Trump has renewed his promise to give adult American's $5,000 each, but the proposed payments are far from guaranteed.

The president has made the payment conditional on Republicans retaining control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the November 3rd midterm elections.

However, the pledge comes with major questions about funding, eligibility, and when the money could reach Americans.

Trump reiterated the proposal in an October 3 post on Truth Social, writing: "If Republicans win the House of Representatives and the Senate in the 2026 Midterm Elections, I’m going to give all Adult Citizens in the United States of America $5,000."

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Donald Trump has promised a $5,000 dividend to adult US citizens if Republicans retain control of the House and Senate. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

Who qualifies for Trump’s proposed $5,000 dividend?

Under the terms Trump has announced, the payment would go to every adult US citizens if Republicans win both chambers of Congress.

The White House has not announced income limits or published a formal application process.

Trump has also said recipients would need to spend the money in the United States, although details of how that restriction would work remain unclear.

The president first unveiled the so-called Trump Dividend at a Republican midterm convention in Dallas on September 9, promising the payment if his party won both chambers.

According to reporting by AL.com, which examined the pledge and its eligibility criteria, the administration has not clarified whether the money would be tax-free or how recipients would receive it.

There is no confirmed date for the $5,000 payments, and Americans cannot currently apply to receive them.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has said congressional approval would be needed for the 'Trump dividend' (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

How would Trump fund the $5,000 checks?

The proposal's price tag is one of its biggest unanswered questions.

Estimates cited by FactCheck.org put the cost at around $1.2 trillion, based on the number of adult US citizens. Other estimates have placed the total closer to $1.3 trillion.

Trump has pointed to tariff revenue and economic growth as potential ways to finance the payments.

However, he has not released a detailed funding plan, and the White House has not set out a timetable for issuing the checks.

Congressional approval is another major hurdle. The president has not provided details of legislation to authorize the payments, while House Speaker Mike Johnson has said congressional approval would be necessary, according to the Associated Press.

The pledge also follows earlier promises of direct payments that did not materialize. Trump previously proposed $2,000 payments funded by tariff revenue, but those checks have not been issued.

The proposed Trump Dividend could cost an estimated $1.2 trillion, according to FactCheck.org. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

What other Trump Payments have been promised to Americans?

The $5,000 dividend is not the only payment announced by the administration. Other programs have more specific eligibility requirements, and some payments have already begun.

A one-time $500 rebate was announced for around 950,000 Affordable Care Act marketplace enrolees who were overcharged fees.

More than 950,000 Americans across 30 states are receiving this payment

Eligibility is limited to people in 30 states using federal HealthCare.gov exchange who paid their full 2026 premiums without federal premium tax credits or financial assistance.

Trump has also announced one-time $90 payments for more than 20 million eligible Medicare Part B enrollees to help offset rising premiums.

According to the cms.gov, the money is expected to be distributed by direct deposit or mail. People receiving premium assistance through Medicaid or enrolled in Medicare Advantage are excluded under the announced criteria.

Separately, the administration announced an $8 billion Harvest Fuel Relief program for farmers facing higher diesel and fertilizer costs.

UNILAD has approached the White House for comment