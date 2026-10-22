Trump’s $5000 promise potentially nears - here's what you need to know and how to claim your money
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Trump’s $5000 promise potentially nears - here's what you need to know and how to claim your money

Trump has made the payment conditional on Republicans retaining the House of Representatives and the Senate in the midterm elections

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Eric Lee/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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