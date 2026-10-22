'World's most dangerous' 13-year-old girl set to follow Kim Jong-un as North Korean leader
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'World's most dangerous' 13-year-old girl set to follow Kim Jong-un as North Korean leader

It come after rumors the North Korean dictator had passed away from a brain haemorrhage

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Topics: Kim Jong-un, North Korea, World News

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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