Kim Jong Un's three possible successors include 'world's most dangerous' 13-year-old girl
Home>News>World News

Kim Jong Un's three possible successors include 'world's most dangerous' 13-year-old girl

His daughter is among the names being discussed, but North Korea’s political hierarchy could complicate the picture

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool/Getty Images

Topics: North Korea, Kim Jong-un, World News, Politics

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

Choose your content: