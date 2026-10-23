Kim Jong Un's three possible successors include 'world's most dangerous' 13-year-old girl

Speculation over Kim Jong Un's health has renewed attention on who could take charge of North Korea if he were no longer able to rule.

Three figures have emerged as possible successors: his daughter Kim Ju Ae, his younger sister Kim Yo Jong and veteran official Choe Ryong Hae.

North Korea has not publicly named a successor, and the latest claims about Kim's condition remain unverified.

The Daily Express identified the three potential contenders as rumors circulated that the 42-year-old had suffered a brain hemorrhage and been taken to Beijing for treatment.

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The allegations came from Wanjun Xie, who describes himself as chairman of the Chinese Democratic Party, an opposition group banned in China.

Xie later claimed Kim had died and his body had been secretly returned to North Korea. There has been no independent confirmation.

Kim Jong Un has not publicly named a successor to lead North Korea. (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / AFP via Getty Images)

Who could succeed Kim Jong Un as North Korea's leader?

Kim's daughter, Kim Ju Ae, is one possible heir. Believed to be around 13, she has appeared publicly with her father in recent years, including at military events. Earlier this year, she observed sea trials of a new warship alongside him.

Some observers believe these appearances could prepare her to become the fourth generation of the Kim family to lead North Korea.

If she took over, she would become the country's first female leader. However, its deeply patriarchal political culture could present an obstacle.

Kim Yo Jong, the leader's younger sister, is another potential figure in a succession crisis.

The 38-year-old holds a senior role in the ruling Workers' Party and is an influential voice in North Korea's dealings with South Korea.

She has appeared with her brother at military demonstrations and international summits.

In 2017, she was added to the US sanctions list over North Korea's human rights record. Dr. Sung-Yoon Lee explored her influence in The Sister: The Extraordinary Story of Kim Yo Jong, the Most Powerful Woman in North Korea. Writing in the Big Issue, Lee described her as the de facto second-in-command to her brother and called her the world's first ‘nuclear despotess’.

Choe Ryong Hae is a veteran North Korean official who has held several senior political positions. (Photo by KIM WON JIN/AFP via Getty Images)

What is known about Kim Jong Un's health?

The latest speculation follows reports that Kim weighs more than 140 kilograms and faces an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service has repeatedly warned that he is overweight and a heavy smoker.

Similar false alarms have surfaced before. In 2020, a prominent North Korean defector said he was '99% certain' Kim had died after cardiovascular surgery.

After an absence of around three weeks from state media, Kim later appeared in photographs smoking at an event attended by hundreds of officials.

More recently, state newspaper Rodong Sinmun published photographs that appeared to show Kim visiting a clothing and footwear exhibition with his daughter. The images offered a public glimpse of the leader amid the rumors, but do not independently settle questions about his health.

A third possible successor is Choe Ryong Hae, a veteran official who has held senior roles in North Korea's political system. At 76, he is described as the country's third-ranking official, behind Kim and Premier Kim Tok Hun. Unlike the two women, Choe represents the established party leadership rather than the ruling family.

For now, none of the three has been formally announced as Kim's successor.