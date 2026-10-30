North Korea issues fresh threat as Kim Jong Un calls for 'rapid expansion'
Home>News>World News

North Korea issues fresh threat as Kim Jong Un calls for 'rapid expansion'

Kim Jong Un wants the country to have 'absolute superiority in drone technology'

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS

Topics: North Korea, Kim Jong-un, World News, Politics, Korea, Technology

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

X

@niamhshackleton

Choose your content: