Historian gives chilling warning on which country will start WW3 and why we should be 'worried' on what they do next
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Historian gives chilling warning on which country will start WW3 and why we should be 'worried' on what they do next

The historian claims the leader of this country 'doesn't care how many people he kills'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Topics: World News, Russia

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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