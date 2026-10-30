A historian has detailed what country she believes would start World War III as tensions continue through multiple wars across the world.

With the situation involving Russia and Ukraine in Europe, as well as the tensions continuing in the Middle East, the world is certainly an ever-changing place.

Discussion surrounding a potential World War III is the loudest it's ever been and speaking on a recent podcast, an historian detailed which country would likely start it.

Appearing on The Diary of a CEO, Dr. Sarah Paine, a historian and professor, claimed World War Three would happen 'if we continue in the current direction of travel'.

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Steven Bartlett, the host of the podcast, suggested it would be a Russian invasion of Poland which would start a third World War, which Dr. Paine agreed with.

The historian then provided an 'obscene' prognosis about what that could potentially look like.

Dr Sarah Paine believes Russia could start World War Three (YouTube/The Diary Of A CEO)

Dr. Paine told Bartlett: "I have no idea (what World War Three would look like). But you can get on a nice computer program, pick your mega tonnage of a nuclear weapon and you can put it over a city of your choice and see how many people die. It's obscene.

"And that's the problem with having these dark personalities running countries like Putin. He doesn't care how many people he kills."

She added elsewhere in the podcast: "We're potentially barreling our way into a world war. We have reckless people running some very large and important countries around the world.

"I believe that Russia has unlimited objectives, that Putin wants to restore the old Soviet empire."

As Poland is a NATO member, the alliance's Article 5 mutual defense clause would be triggered if Putin the European nation.

All NATO allies would be bound to their alliance to one another and would have to respond to the attack with their own forces.

Article 5 would be triggered if Putin invaded Poland (Sergey Bobylev/Sputnik/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The NATO article states: "The Parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against them all and consequently they agree that, if such an armed attack occurs, each of them, in exercise of the right of individual or collective self-defense recognized by Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, will assist the Party or Parties so attacked by taking forthwith, individually and in concert with the other Parties, such action as it deems necessary, including the use of armed force, to restore and maintain the security of the North Atlantic area."