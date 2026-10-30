Vladimir Putin says he doesn't want a war with Europe – but Russia is 'ready' either way.

Tensions between Russia and the rest of Europe has been particularly strained following the country's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which is still ongoing. This remains as one of the main reasons on the strain between Russia and Europe, in addition to risks of Russian cyberattacks, its nuclear weapons, and the ongoing economic sanctions Russia keeps facing.

As the tensions continue, Putin says that it's 'ready for war' with Europe if things get to that point.

"We are ready for war with Europe, but we don’t want it," the Russian president insisted, Metro Online reports, adding: "As for them – if anyone desires such a thing, let them prepare."

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Vladimir Putin says Russia is 'ready' for war with Europe (Sergey Bobylev / Sputnik/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Putin also said that the West had 'failed to achieve their goal of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia'.

He continued to warn: "If things go too far, there will be no winners at all."

In terms of a timeframe, Putin said that that he thinks it's 'highly unlikely' that there will be a war between Europe and Russia by 2030.

His comments were in response to UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting's recent warning about Britain getting themselves ready for a possible war in just a few years time.

"Our adversaries’ willingness to harm us is not new," he penned in The Telegraph.

"What has changed is their capacity. By 2030 their force strength and war economy could put them in a position to attack. That gives us a little over 1,000 days to complete our mission: to be ready with our allies to fight and win. This Government will make sure it is mission accomplished."

Britain's Defence Secretary Wes Streeting says the UK has 1,000 days to prepare for war (Thomas SAMSON / AFP via Getty Images)

Streeting, who has been the Defence Secretary since July, doubled down on the importance of preparedness in the article.

He wrote: "To prevent the worst, we have to prepare for it. In the first instance, that means expanding our capabilities so our adversaries think twice about attacking us.

"Should that fail, we must ensure that Britain is ready for war. It is as straightforward as it is consequential."

Elsewhere, Britain has just signed a new defense act with Poland. Streeting met his Polish counterpart Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz on October 27.

He said of their new alliance: "Poland is one of the UK’s closest allies – from flying together in the Battle of Britain, to breaking the Enigma code, they have been a vital partner for our defence for nearly a century.

"The new Warsaw Defence Plan honours this co-operation and sets out how we will continue to work together today, building a stronger Europe in a stronger NATO.

"From collaborating on NATO exercises that deter our adversaries to working together to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom, we are committed to standing together for European security whilst boosting our economies with stronger defence industries."