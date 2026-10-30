Vladimir Putin says Russia is 'ready for war' with Europe as he warns 'there will be no winners'
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Vladimir Putin says Russia is 'ready for war' with Europe as he warns 'there will be no winners'

His comments come shortly after UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said that Britian has 1,000 days to 'prepare'

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: Vladimir Putin, Russia, Europe, World News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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