Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a warning to the West as he noted that Moscow is prepared to use 'all weapons' necessary, including nuclear, to defend its regions.

The world leader urged that he is 'not threatening anyone', but noted that 'if we come across an aggression, we will have to respond'.

His statement comes after tensions between Russia and the West soaring in recent weeks, with a series of incidents raising fresh fears that the war in Ukraine could spill beyond its borders.

European officials have accused Moscow of intensifying a campaign of sabotage, cyberattacks and other so-called hybrid operations, while Russian drones and military aircraft have been linked to a number of airspace incidents involving NATO countries.

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But the situation has become particularly tense around the Baltic Sea and Russia's heavily militarised exclave of Kaliningrad, which is surrounded by NATO members Poland and Lithuania.

The Russian president noted that he is not 'threatening' the West. (Contributor/Getty Images)

And now, Russia has issued a warning to NATO, saying it would be prepared to use its entire arsenal, including nuclear weapons, if the exclave were to be isolated from the rest of Russia.

During a QnA after Putin’s speech at the annual Valdai Discussion Club meeting in Moscow (October 1), the Russian leader said: "These statements, statements by the western politicians and European politicians about the need and possibility and preparation for the war with Russia in 2029 and 2030.

"It’s not us saying these words, but we hear it from the other side, constantly."

Tensions between the regions have soared in recent months. (VYACHESLAV PROKOFYEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

But he further noted: "If it comes to a direct attack on the Russian Federation - in this case we mean Kaliningrad, but may be some other territories as well - of course, naturally, immediately what will be on the agenda is the use of all weapons that we are the disposal of our country."

Putin went onto accuse Western governments of taking his comments out of context, and using claims that Russia is threatening nuclear action to divert public attention from what he described as their increasingly aggressive approach towards Moscow and their role in escalating tensions.

"The citizens of the European countries should be fully aware of that and make the distinction between our position and the position of incumbent governments of their countries," he added.

But after pausing for a moment, the Russian president concluded: "I do not think we are going to conduct strikes on the territory of countries procuring weapons for Ukraine, but this is a threat, and we are monitoring it closely."