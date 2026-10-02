President Trump has slammed the officials in charge of Christa Pike's execution after the 50-year-old killer was able to survive two lethal injections.

Christa Pike was, this week (September 30), scheduled to become the first woman in more than 200 years to be executed by the state of Tennessee, until she was miraculously heard 'snoring loudly' following administration of the drug - the so-called 'lethal' injection.

Witnesses in the chamber have since spoken out about what they saw, as one claimed 'nothing was normal' about the incident, in which she was supposed to die.

"They went through two rounds and she was still breathing at the end," WPLN reporter Catherine Sweeney said, "It was very ragged. She lifted her head up and she was looking around at one point."

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The journalist added: "She said that there was a spot burning and hurting and asked if that was normal. None of it was normal."

The case had already attracted national attention, but after surviving the execution, it has drawn even greater scrutiny, and from none other than the president himself.

"How does that happen?" he questioned, while speaking to reporters in Texas.

Pike has awaited her execution for 30 years on death row. (Tennessee Department of Correction)

The president added: "Should be easy to do. It shouldn't be very difficult.

"That was an interesting situation, but you're going to have to speak to Tennessee about it. Whether or not they're going to go forward."

Pike, 50, remains in hospital, after waiting 30 years on death row for her execution.

Her attorney's noted they have not yet received an update from the medical team taking care of her.

Prior to the drugs being administered on September 30, the killer described herself as being at peace with the situation.

And in what she thought would become her 'final' words, she said: "I'm going to leave this world the way I spent most of my life and that is in love."

She managed to survive two doses of the lethal injection. (Christa Pike's lawyers)

In a statement following Pike's failed execution, the Tennessee Department of Corrections said it 'followed every step of the State’s lawful, established execution protocol approved by the Attorney General’s Office'.

It added: "The lethal injection chemical in the protocol has consistently been effective, and the protocol does not allow for additional procedures beyond what was carried out this evening."

She was sentenced to death in 1996 following the brutal murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer, who Pike believed at the time was out to steal her boyfriend.

After killing her, she reportedly bragged about it to other people and proceeded to show them a piece of skull she said was Slemmer's.