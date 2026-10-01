Mother of Christa Pike's victim breaks silence to call execution attempt she witnessed 'a mess'
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Mother of Christa Pike's victim breaks silence to call execution attempt she witnessed 'a mess'

Tennessee's governor has ordered a third-party review, and the year's last execution is off

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: WBIR

Topics: Death Row, Crime, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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