The most unusual final meal requests ever made by death row inmates
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The most unusual final meal requests ever made by death row inmates

One inmate's request resulted in a state completely scrapping the privilege

Emily Puckering

Emily Puckering

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Featured Image Credit: Jerry Cabluck/Sygma via Getty Images

Topics: Crime, US News, Death Row

Emily Puckering
Emily Puckering

Emily is a sub-editor at LADbible Group. With degrees in English Language and Multimedia Journalism, she works with the editorial team on LADbible, UNILAD and Tyla sub-editing and writing articles. And for those who are interested, Emily is from East Yorkshire which means she makes a cracking cuppa.

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