Christa Pike's final words before hospitalization following two failed lethal injection attempts
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Christa Pike's final words before hospitalization following two failed lethal injection attempts

It's the second failed execution in Tennessee this year, following a failed lethal injection in May

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Tennessee Department of Correction

Topics: US News, Death Row, Crime

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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