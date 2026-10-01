Death row killer Christa Pike's attorney says she is still alive after receiving lethal injection
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Death row killer Christa Pike's attorney says she is still alive after receiving lethal injection

Lawyers for Christa Pike are rushing emergency motions after revealing the condemned inmate survived lethal injection syringes.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: BBC News

Topics: Crime, US News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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