Christa Pike 'helped' staff find a vein during botched execution attempt, says her lawyer
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Christa Pike 'helped' staff find a vein during botched execution attempt, says her lawyer

The lethal injection procedure was described as not 'normal' by witnesses to the botched execution

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Featured Image Credit: (Police handout)

Topics: US News

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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