Gypsy Rose Blanchard's final text message to partner Ken Urker's before his death aged 34
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Gypsy Rose Blanchard's final text message to partner Ken Urker's before his death aged 34

Authorities are still investigating after Ken Urker was found at a Louisiana home on his birthday

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/ Gypsy-Rose Blanchard
Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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