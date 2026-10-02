Gypsy Rose Blanchard's final text message to partner Ken Urker's before his death aged 34

Gypsy Rose Blanchard reportedly became worried about her partner Ken Urker when he failed to answer her happy birthday text, before he was found dead aged 34.

The Sun reports Ken was found unresponsive at a home in Louisiana on his birthday, and Gypsy, 35, has since paid tribute to the father of her child.

The Lafourche Sheriff's Office confirmed his death in a statement. “We responded to a residence in Raceland today after receiving a call at 6.15pm,” it said.

“Kenan Urker, 34, was found dead upon arrival. At this time, we are continuing the death investigation.”

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The statement does not give a cause of death or any further details, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Gypsy and Ken shared a daughter, Aurora Raina Urker, who was born in December 2024. (Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram)

What has Gypsy Rose Blanchard said about Ken Urker's death?

Speaking to TMZ, Gypsy said: “Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved.” She described her two-time fiancé as her ‘soulmate’ and ‘red string’, adding: “A connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase.”

Gypsy later told People: “Ken loved our daughter, Aurora.” The couple's daughter, Aurora Raina Urker, was born in December 2024.

She continued: “She is a beautiful reflection of his enduring spirit, and through her, a part of him will always remain with us.” She added: “I will make sure she grows up knowing how deeply her father loved her.”

How did Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker meet?

The pair first got talking while Gypsy was serving a lengthy sentence for the second-degree murder of her mother. Ken wrote to her after watching the HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest, which detailed her early life and the abuse she suffered at the hands of Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

He proposed in October 2018 during a visit to see Gypsy in jail, but the couple never went through with the marriage.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard married Ryan Scott Anderson on July 21, 2022. They divorced in May 2024. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Gypsy instead married Ryan Scott Anderson in July 2022, while still behind bars.

She filed for divorce just three months after her release. She claimed she did not regret the relationship, but admitted she wished she had not married ‘in prison so fast’.

Ken returned to her life in April 2024, when the pair got engaged for a second time. Gypsy had been released on December 28, 2023, after seven years in prison.

Dee Dee was found stabbed to death at her home in Springfield, Missouri, on June 14, 2015.

Gypsy and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn were arrested two days later, and both were jailed over the killing.

It later emerged that Dee Dee had spent years drugging her daughter and convincing her she was severely mentally and physically ill. Gypsy had developed an online relationship with Godejohn as she began to realize the severity of the abuse, and convinced him to help get rid of her mother.

The shocking murder trial made Gypsy a divisive figure in the US, and interest in her life skyrocketed after she walked free.