A couple who have lived on a cruise ship for two years have been forced to leave after visiting 60 countries, admitting their 'life at sea is over'.

Lanette Canen and Johan Bodin purchased a cabin on the Villa Vie Odyssey residential cruise ship in 2024, but after ditching their lives in Hawaii more than 500 days ago, their unconventional life onboard has come to an end.

The couple locked in the cabin for a monthly fee of around $3,500 for two people, a figure that, remarkably, covers food, drink, housekeeping, laundry, WiFi, gym access, entertainment and gratuities all in one.

But in their latest video, after selling 31 cars to fund their alternative lifestyle, the duo announced that they are departing the cruise.

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The couple’s cruise adventure has come to an abrupt end after fuel supply problems reportedly forced the ship to stop its journey, leaving passengers scrambling to make alternative arrangements.

The couple have now disembarked the cruise after two years. (Living Life on a Cruise)

They also claimed the cruise company offered little support following their disembarkation in Cambodia.

Speaking exclusively with UNILAD, Lanette and Johan said: "We’ve just finished packing up and leaving the place we called home for two years.

"It’s been emotional and exhausting, but we’re grateful for the places we’ve seen and the friendships we’ve made. This wasn’t how we hoped it would end."

They explained that the cruise company’s financial situation had fluctuated over the past two months, leaving passengers facing considerable uncertainty.

"We’re staying in Southeast Asia for now and will keep traveling and documenting our journey. We’re not retired, just rewired, and there are still plenty of adventures ahead," they added.

The couple noted that tensions onboard had risen in recent months. (Living Life on a Cruise)

Lanette noted that there had been a 'huge divide' among people onboard, and it's been a 'little tense' on the ship as of recently.

The couple received an official notice to leave, which read: "Good morning everyone. Unfortunately, we were unable to secure the fuel necessary to continue operations.

"As a result, the Odyssey will officially enter warm layup this afternoon. All residents must disembark by 2:00pm."

Johan noted it was 'more real' than the pair could imagine.

"We have just six hours to back up our belongings," they added, and are now trying to 'figure out what comes next'.

Despite not wanting to leave the cruise, they wrote: "To our shipmates, crew, and everyone who has followed this journey, thank you for being part of these unforgettable two years. "Our life at sea may be over, but our adventures together will continue."