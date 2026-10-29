'I don’t want to leave': Couple recount heartbreaking moment they had to pack up and leave ‘endless’ cruise
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'I don’t want to leave': Couple recount heartbreaking moment they had to pack up and leave ‘endless’ cruise

'It’s been emotional and exhausting', the couple said

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Living Life on a Cruise

Topics: Cruise ship, Life

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across US news, entertainment, celebrity, health, human interest and more. Before joining UNILAD as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles. Alongside her journalism, Mia is a proud NCTJ Ambassador and documentary producer, having worked on projects for the BBC and Channel 5, including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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