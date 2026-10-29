Couple who spent $179,000 to live on 'endless' cruise reveal five warning signs before being stranded

A US couple who sold all of their possessions to live on an 'endless' cruise have revealed there were numerous warning signs before they were left stranded in Cambodia just 17 months after setting sail.

Paul and Lynn Montoya parted with a whopping $179,000 for their own cabin onboard the Villa Vie cruise ship Odyssey with the promise they would stop at more than 400 ports on a trip of a lifetime around the world.

What was meant to be a three-and-a-half cruise was abruptly cut short after the company was forced to suspend its operations due to rising fuel costs.

Villa Vie Residences said it had ‘suspended operations in Cambodia as the company works to address extraordinary increases in fuel costs and evaluate restructuring and recapitalisation alternatives'.

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Pual and Lynn have since spoken to LADbible about their experience, stating there were five warning signs that suggested things weren't going to plan.

“They've changed itineraries, we've lost our internet because of non-payment to Starlink, food levels went down dramatically over the last few months,” Paul said.

Paul and Lynn Montoya have recalled five warnings signs (YouTube/Lynn and Paul's Excellent Adventure)

Another warning sign was that passengers were repeatedly asked for extra money to continue the journey and that they voluntarily contributed to the cause on top of paying $6,000 a month for maintenance coasts.

There was also a lost of internet, food supplies being depleted and rising financial pressures impacting the cruise company that acted as warning signs the cruise would not make the end.

Despite the abrupt ending to the cruise, Paul and Lynn stated they had no regrets and even if they knew things wouldn't have gone to plan, they still would have embarked on the adventure.

Paul added to LADbible: "You know, I don't think you go into it saying that it's going to fail. But if it was an 18-month trip, it would have been marvellous too. We got to see a lot of wonderful places.”

Meanwhile, Lynn added: "I think that this experience has been great, even if this is the final straw and it’s done.

“We’ve had the chance to meet incredible people around the world and see incredible places that we never thought we would ever see.

“Yeah, it’s sad [and] it’s a shame that we've invested this money, but what we've gotten out of it has been incredible.”

Paul and Lynn are planning to travel to Kuala Lumpur at the weekend by plane and stay there for the next week.

The ship remains docked in the in Preah Sihanouk province, Cambodia (AFP via Getty Images)

They remain hopeful that the cruise could still be rescued.

A spokesperson for Villa Vie Residences said in a statement: "Since the conflict began in late February, we have taken significant steps to reduce fuel consumption, including slowing the itinerary and spending more time in port.

“Those measures have not been enough to offset the extraordinary increase in fuel costs, and we have been unable to continue carrying the resulting operating losses. Passing the full increase on to residents is not a realistic solution.

“Our focus now is on supporting residents, crew, and employees while we work toward restructuring and recapitalisation over the next 60 days. That work is ongoing, and no outcome is assured.

“Villa Vie Residences continues to evaluate potential paths forward, but no financing or transaction has been finalised.”