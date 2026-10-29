Couple who spent $179,000 to live on 'endless' cruise reveal five warning signs before being stranded
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Couple who spent $179,000 to live on 'endless' cruise reveal five warning signs before being stranded

Despite the premature end, the couple described the cruise as 'great' and insist they have no regrets

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Lynn and Paul Montoya

Topics: Cruise ship

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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