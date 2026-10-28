Bill Gates makes prediction for how people will live 'like the Amish' as Microsoft puts 60,000 jobs at risk
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Bill Gates makes prediction for how people will live 'like the Amish' as Microsoft puts 60,000 jobs at risk

The Microsoft co-founder said the rise of AI 'is going to be as tumultuous a period as there’s been in human history'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Bloomberg Philanthropies

Topics: Artificial Intelligence, Bill Gates, Microsoft, Technology

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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