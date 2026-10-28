Police bodycam footage shows what really happened when cops were called on kid 'for being too good at soccer'

Bodycam footage shows exactly what happened when police were called to a soccer game in Winter Park, Florida, allegedly because a three-year-old was 'too good'.

In the clip filmed over the weekend (October 24) in Florida, the young boy, Nevada, could be seen scoring goals against the other children again and again, prompting the i9 Sports coach to take him off the field - and go on to call the Winter Park Police Department.

While acknowledging that the purpose of the call was 'not a real emergency', the coach noted that Nevada's parents were 'arguing with parents' and became 'really disruptive'.

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In bodycam footage, the i9 organizer tells a police officer: "The kid is good. He’s great. Really good.

“He’s very advanced compared to the other ones, so he’s scoring a lot of goals. But he’s pushing the kids. So, I try to tell him, don’t push; we want to play without pushing, right?”

After swapping Nevada out, the organizer claimed his parents 'created a big scene' at the soccer game.

Following the incident, i9 Sports removed Nevada from the league and refunded his fall registration.

The kid's dad was seen telling police that they had paid $300 for their son to be part of the team.

Nevada's mom can also be heard saying in the bodycam footage: "They say he's not passing, but nobody is catching the ball when he's passing.

"My kid is not running around hitting people in the back of the head, or I'm coming over there cussing people out. None of that is going on."

The police officer at one point advises: "It may be worth looking into a more advanced league for him with some better competition."

Nevada is just three years old. (GoFundMe)

He says elsewhere in the video: "What you have here is a civil matter. It's not a criminal matter."

The video has gained so much traction that Ms Rachel has now spoken out, condemning the incident as a 'racist, sick, traumatizing and disgusting' act.

"I'm LIVID," she wrote on Instagram.

"Please sports people, give him all the experiences and love. We'd love to have him on our show to share his amazing skills. I need sports people to show up for him."

And she's not the only celebrity to share her thoughts.

Former NFL star Robert Griffin III also backed the little boy, as he wrote on Instagram: "Punishing a three-year-old child for being too good at a sport is RIDICULOUS."

Cedella Marley, daughter of Bob Marley, also voiced her support, as she urged the Nevada to never let anyone 'dim that beautiful light within you'.

In a statement issued to LADbible, i9 Sports said it has acknowledged the claims made and is taking them 'very seriously'.

Police also spoke to Nevada's mom (City of Winter Park)

The organization wrote: "We are aware of concerns being shared regarding an incident at a local i9 Sports program, and we take them very seriously.

"The respectful treatment and well-being of every child and family matter deeply to us. We have reached out to the family and have begun a review that includes speaking with those involved.

"While we work to understand the circumstances, we will not speculate or share unverified information. We appreciate everyone who has brought their concerns to our attention."

His parents have since created a GoFundMe to support his dream of pursuing the sport, as they wrote: "Soccer is more than an activity for him. It is something that brings him joy and excitement and gives him a chance to learn and be part of a team."

UNILAD have reached out to i9 Sports for comment.