Police bodycam footage shows what really happened when cops were called on kid 'for being too good at soccer'
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Police bodycam footage shows what really happened when cops were called on kid 'for being too good at soccer'

The 911 caller admitted it's 'not really an emergency'

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: City of Winter Park

Topics: Florida, Sport, Football, Police

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across US news, entertainment, celebrity, health, human interest and more. Before joining UNILAD as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles. Alongside her journalism, Mia is a proud NCTJ Ambassador and documentary producer, having worked on projects for the BBC and Channel 5, including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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