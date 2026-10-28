Dog owners who paid to have sick pup put down claim worker had other plans in horrific discovery
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Dog owners who paid to have sick pup put down claim worker had other plans in horrific discovery

Two families say their pets were kept alive for months, but investigators say the case does not meet the threshold for criminal charges

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Family handout

Topics: Animals, Georgia

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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