Dog owners who paid to have sick pup put down claim worker had other plans in horrific discovery

A family who paid a Georgia veterinary hospital to euthanize their sick pet have been left seeking answers after they claim they found the animal had been kept alive.

The family of diabetic pug Cha Cha said they were told that the pug was suffering from organ failure caused by diabetic ketoacidosis. Owner Rebecca Belote told WSB-TV that the family agreed to euthanasia after the hospital allegedly recommended it, despite the dog being just four years old.

Months later, Belote said she came across a Facebook photograph showing Cha Cha alive with a clinic employee. She claims the employee's husband subsequently told her that they had taken the dog in and that he had recovered.

Belote said the clinic later took Cha Cha back from the employee and euthanized him after the family sought answers.

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Rebecca Belote's family paid for their four-year-old pug, Cha Cha, to be euthanized after he was diagnosed with a serious illness (WHIO)

"The fact that they put a healthy dog down. That's just sick," she told the outlet.

Belote has filed a complaint with the Georgia State Board of Veterinary Medicine.

The animal hospital admitted to secretly keeping another pet alive

WSB-TV reported that the family of a 19-year-old cat named Annie paid Senoia Animal Hospital $300 to euthanize their pet in February 2025, saying she'd experienced 'a severe decline in health', urinating blood and showing 'early signs of dementia'.

They said they discovered 18 months later through a friend working at the clinic that the cat had been kept alive against their wishes.

Senoia police and prosecutors have declined to pursue criminal charges against veterinary hospital employees over the cases. (WHIO)

The vets refunded the fee for cremation and euthanized Annie at the family's request on August 13.

They said in a statement to WSB-TV back in September that staff had determined Annie didn't need to be put down, but didn't tell her owner Brian Jagt.

They added that they 'fell short in honoring the trust the family placed in us' and had 'addressed the matter internally'. Jagt said he didn't plan on taking any further action against the animal hospital.

Why are Georgia police not charging the veterinary clinic?

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, investigators acknowledged concerns about the conduct at Senoia Animal Hospital in Coweta County, but concluded that the circumstances did not meet the legal threshold for criminal prosecution.

The decision means clinic employees will not face criminal charges over the allegations, although the matter has been referred to state veterinary regulators and the families are considering their options.

Capt. Jason Ercole of the Senoia Police Department said investigators believed the alleged conduct raised ethical concerns, but did not amount to criminal behavior.

Clinic employees will not face criminal charges over the allegations, although the matter has been referred to state veterinary regulators (WHIO)

"We feel that there are obviously some ethical concerns regarding the conduct at the Senoia Animal Hospital, but we don't believe that it rises to the level of criminal conduct," Ercole said.

He added that other authorities were better placed to address the matter, including the State Board of Veterinary Services.

The police decision does not resolve the questions surrounding the clinic's conduct. State regulators have not announced whether any administrative penalties, fines or veterinary license consequences will follow.

What happens next in the animal euthanasia cases?

Although police have declined to pursue criminal charges, the families may still have other avenues available to them.

Senoia Animal Hospital in Coweta County, Georgia, is at the center of an investigation involving two families who paid for pet euthanasia (Google Street View)

Cha Cha's family has also filed a state complaint and contacted the Coweta County solicitor's office, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

The owners are now considering potential civil action.

An attorney representing Senoia Animal Hospital issued a statement saying the hospital had been advised not to comment publicly while the issues were developing.

"Senoia Animal Hospital looks forward to providing excellent care to its clients and the community," the statement added.

LADbible Group has contacted the Senoia Animal Hospital for comment.