At least 64 people have been confirmed dead, with a further 100 injured, following a high-speed train crash in Spain’s Toledo province.

A serious rescue operation is underway in Toledo province, including dozens of fire trucks, ambulances and police cars, after two trains carrying 500 passengers have collided.

There are currently fears that the number of casualties will rise, as hospitals in the area have suspended planned surgeries as they deal with an influx of patients from the crash.

Witnesses who were onboard the train have started to come forward about what they heard and saw as the crash unfolded.

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A passenger named Miguel, speaking with Spanish radio station COPE, said: "I heard a massive roar, a truly enormous thud that went on for 10 seconds, as if the train were about to derail.

"Through the right-hand window, we could see a wrecked train. I imagine it must have been the other one."

Speaking with Spanish outlet El Mundo, Sebastián Herrero, 46, from Seville, noted that he felt a 'terrible, terrible impact' before being thrown onto the seats in front of him.

Officials expect the death toll to rise. (Burak Akbulut/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"After we fell, there were many people with broken noses, broken arms... We started seeing smoke everywhere," he recalled.

Spanish authorities initially reported 10 deaths, but Esther Padilla, spokeswoman for the Castilla La Mancha region, added 'that number will surely rise'.

Witness Fernando Seco told El Espanol that he saw suitcases fly across the carriage.

"There were many injured people, a lot of blood and many dead," he said.

Speaking to CNN, Patricia, a woman sat in the third carriage of the AVE high speed train, added: "Some people were hurled into the air. Not me. I was on the left side so I suppose that’s why I wasn’t hurled in the air, but it was awful.

Hospitals are currently treating injured passengers. (Burak Akbulut/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"Some of the train structure got into our train, in our carriage, and our carriage wasn’t even the worst."

She noted that the train had been stopped for around 20 minutes before the accident.

"After that we departed, and maybe not after even three minutes, there was a crash."

Following the fatal collision, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez issued a statement, noting that he is 'shocked by the serious train accident in Toledo'.

He further wrote: "I remain in constant contact with the Minister of Transport, and with the president of Castilla-La Mancha.

"My affection, solidarity, and support to all the victims and their families."