Man ventures into UK's 'most dangerous cave' where six bodies remain trapped decades after tragedy
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Man ventures into UK's 'most dangerous cave' where six bodies remain trapped decades after tragedy

Only a small, select group of early and experienced explorers have reached the deepest depths of Mossdale Caverns

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Magnus Midtbø/YouTube

Topics: UK News, YouTube

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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