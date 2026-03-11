An unnerving video on YouTube has claimed there are five areas of the globe that you wouldn't want to be residing in if WW3 broke out.

Tensions around the world have reached new heights in recent weeks, particularly since the US-Israel strikes on Iran began.

Meanwhile, as tensions in the East continue, many people are becoming increasingly concerned over the potential of another world war and the ever-increasing worries over nuclear weapons.

It's perhaps why one video by GeoMotion on YouTube has started circulating online, detailing which countries would be the most unsafe should another world war begin.

Advert

"If World War II starts tomorrow, which countries would be the most unsafe?" The narrator asks.

Let's get into it.

Many people are becoming increasingly concerned over a nuclear war (Getty Stock Photo)

Japan

Japan is listed in fifth place, mainly due to its US bases and proximity to China.

"Number five, Japan. US military bases, China nearby, North Korea next door. Any Pacific war puts Japan on the front line," the narrator claims.

Baltic States

The Baltic States were listed in fourth place. These include Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which are all located directly on Russia's border, but are also members of NATO.

"Number four, the Baltic States, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, right next to Russia, and backed by NATO. One move here could trigger global war," the video explains.

Pakistan

Due to the tensions between Pakistan and India, the video highlights the region as being pretty high risk when it comes to a third world war.

They add: "Number three, Pakistan, a nuclear-armed state with constant tension with India. One mistake could mean catastrophe."

Iran

Perhaps unsurprisingly considering recent developments and disputes, Iran is listed as second.

"Number two, Iran. One spark in the Middle East and Iran becomes the center of a regional explosion overnight."

US

In first place for the 'most dangerous' place to be in the case of WW3 is the US, with the video explaining that their reasoning was nothing to do with 'weakness' but because the US is 'everywhere'.

"And number one, the most targeted country in a world war. Not because it's weak, but because it's everywhere, the United States," the narrator explains.

The simulation revealed five 'most dangerous countries' (UNILAD)

So, where would be safe in case of a nuclear war?

Peer-reviewed research published in Nature suggests that a 'small' nuclear war would likely wipe out billions by sending large amounts of soot into the atmosphere, blocking sunlight and causing a 'nuclear winter' that would blanket every corner of the Earth.

This could disrupt global agriculture and lead to widespread famine - but apparently two places would survive.

Armageddon expert Annie Jacobsen, author of Nuclear War: A Scenario, told Steven Bartlett's The Diary Of A CEO podcast: "Hundreds of millions of people die in the fireballs, no question.

"Places like Iowa and Ukraine would be just snow for 10 years, and so agriculture would fail. When agriculture fails, people just die."

It turns out that people living in New Zealand and Australia would apparently be the ones to make it through the nuclear winter, with Jacobsen stating that research suggests they would be the 'only places that could actually sustain agriculture'.