It's no secret that tensions around the world are higher than they've been for some time.

The world currently has the highest number of countries involved in conflict since World War II and the latest developments in the Middle East have certainly increased anxieties about a potential World War III.

According to the Continuity of Operations Plan (COOP), if a nuclear war were to break out, there are a number of places that President Donald Trump could take shelter to hide from such attacks.

Trump could be evacuated to bunkers in Colorado, Pennsylvania or Virginia, which were constructed back in the Cold War.

Advert

The bunkers would allow Trump and the administration to continue running the country from a place of safety.

There are places Trump could hide (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

There are three sites to choose from, Mount Weather Emergency Operations Center, Raven Rock Mountain Complex and Cheyenne Mountain Complex, which have all been fitted with essential technology and funded, staffed and maintained for any emergency operations.

Each location is built to withstand a nuclear attack and are constructed under mountain ranges.

The Mount Weather Emergency Operations Center (Maxar/Getty Images)

It's believed that the command hub would be located at the Raven Rock Mountain Complex, dubbed an 'underground Pentagon'.

Meanwhile, the US Department of Homeland Security has said that Mount Weather Emergency Operations Center acts as a command center for 'classified programs'.

Cheyenne Mountain Complex reportedly includes over a dozen buildings 2,000 feet underground on top of large steel springs to help with shock absorption, which would be hugely useful in the event of a nuclear attack.

A series of lakes are reportedly used to provide inhabitants with water, with officials confirming food supplies have been stockpiled to sustain employees and high-ranking political figures for a ‘very long time’.

It can reportedly withstand a nuclear blast of multiple megatons from as close as 1.5 miles away, according to reports.

The Cheyenne Mountain Complex (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

According to NORAD Col. Cory Kwasny, the inside of the Cheyenne Mountain Complex is similar to a time capsule.

“You might walk in and think you’re still back in the 1950s and ’60s. The design of it hasn’t changed. You feel like you’re walking into a time capsule. But it has been modernized, including all the communications systems and all the networking systems needed to do our job effectively,” he told The Denver Post.

“It is not a museum piece, not something sitting here mothballed, waiting for a new purpose or a new life. It is being used daily.”

There are also a number of other secure locations, including a bunker under the East Wing of The White House.