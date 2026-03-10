Whoopi Goldberg and other hosts on The View TV show took aim at Donald Trump for his behavior during a recent dignified transfer ceremony.

Following the start of the war between Iran and the US and Israel, at least seven US service members have been killed.

Donald Trump and those in his administration have praised these individuals who lost their lives in the mission in the Middle East, named Operation Epic Fury.

However, Trump faced condemnation on social media for his appearance during a dignified transfer ceremony on March 7.

Video footage showed Trump saluting the soldiers' caskets as they were returned to the US at the Dover Air Force Base.

However he has been criticized for wearing a white USA hat on his head during the ceremony.

Goldberg made her views pretty clear how she felt about this in in an opening segment on The View.

Goldberg was unhappy with Trump's conduct (The View)

She said: “When those caskets came off the plane, take your damn hat off. Take your damn hat off.”

The View crowd then erupted in applause at Goldberg’s comments.

She continued: “I didn’t understand why nobody pulled his coat tail and said [something]. Just out of respect.”

Fellow host Sunny Hostin also agreed with Goldberg’s comments and praised former president Barack Obama for his demeanour and actions during ceremonies that occurred during his time in the White House.

On social media, other people have also been laying into Trump for wearing the hat.

One user wrote: “Politics aside, the fallen deserve our absolute respect. No hats, no excuses.”

Another added: “This fool has ABSOLUTELY no sense of dignity or appreciation for the moment.”

With a third writing: “It is called the Dignified Transfer for a reason. Take your damn hat off!!”

While another commented: “I condemn Donald Trump for refusing to remove his hat during a moment meant to honor our fallen. As a veteran, I find it deeply disrespectful to the men and women who died in combat defending this country. Basic respect for the fallen should never be partisan.”

During remarks at his Doral Golf Club in Miami on Saturday, Trump called the service members ‘great heroes’.

He said: “Very sad situation to greet the families of the heroes coming home from Iran — coming home in a different manner than they thought they’d be coming home.

“Sadly, there will likely be more. Before it ends, that’s the way it is. Likely be more.”