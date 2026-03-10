According to a recent analysis, President Donald Trump has been mentioned in the Epstein files more times than God is mentioned in the Bible.

Over the last few months, and in line with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, millions of documents have been released by the Department of Justice in relation to Jeffrey Epstein, who died at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York in 2019.

A number of high profile names have been mentioned in the files, such as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor - formerly known as Prince Andrew - Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Bill Clinton.

However, Trump himself is also mentioned in the extensive collection of documents.

It's important to note that being mentioned in the files does not indicate any wrongdoing.

Trump has always denied any wrongdoing

It's believed that Trump was associated with Epstein in the 1990s before the pair had a fallout in the early 2000s.

In 2019, the president said: "Well, I knew him like everybody in Palm Beach knew him.

"I mean, people in Palm Beach knew him. He was a fixture in Palm Beach. I had a falling out with him a long time ago. I don't think I've spoken to him for 15 years. I wasn't a fan.

"I was not, yeah, a long time ago, I'd say maybe 15 years. I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you. I was not a fan of his."

According to an analysis by The New York Times, there are more than 5,300 references to Trump in the Epstein files.

Trump said the pair had a falling out

Meanwhile, as per the Christian Bible Reference Site, the word 'God' is mentioned around 3,000 times in the Old Testament.

However, this number varies depending on translations and different versions of the Bible.

In docs released earlier this year, a number of unverified allegations were listed against Trump, which were compiled by the FBI last year.

One woman stated that Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend, 'presented her' to Trump at a party, while another claims they were transported to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club to meet the now-president.

In January, the justice department said: "Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election.

"To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already."

Most recently, the Trump administration released documents that were previously withheld, containing unsubstantiated allegations against the president.

In the documents, a woman told the FBI that she had been assaulted by Epstein and Trump as a teenager, when she was aged between 13 and 15.

The FBI had no further contact with the woman, meanwhile the DOJ said the files had been mistakenly withheld after being 'incorrectly coded as duplicative'.

A statement read: "Last week, the Department of Justice promised to review lodged complaints about alleged missing documents from the Epstein Files Transparency Act library.

"Following that review, the Department found documents that were improperly coded as 'duplicative' and therefore not subject for release.

"After this error was found, the Department reviewed the entire batch of 'duplicative' files to ensure no other mistakes were made. During this review, 15 additional documents that were incorrectly coded as 'duplicative' were found.

"Additionally, the Southern District of Florida separately determined that 5 prosecution memos initially marked as 'privileged' could be released while still protecting the privileged materials.

All 20 of these documents are now live in the Epstein Files Transparency Act library.

"In our continued effort of maximum transparency, the Department will make all files coded as 'duplicative' available for Members of Congress to review in the Congressional Reading Room.

"The Trump Department of Justice mobilized hundreds of lawyers to review and release millions of pages of files related to Jeffrey Epstein and his crimes — a feat that no other Justice Department ever even attempted. We continue to address concerns as they are raised, the public can view files for themselves online, and lawmakers continue to be invited to view the unredacted files as well."

Trump has always denied any wrongdoing

Of the allegations, The White House described them as having 'zero credible evidence' adding they were 'from a sadly disturbed woman who has an extensive criminal history'.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said: “These are completely baseless accusations, backed by zero credible evidence, from a sadly disturbed woman who has an extensive criminal history. The total baselessness of these accusations is also supported by the obvious fact that Joe Biden’s department of justice knew about them for four years and did nothing with them — because they knew President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong. As we have said countless times, President Trump has been totally exonerated by the release of the Epstein Files.”

The Guardian notes how, after obtaining notes from four interviews with the woman, the allegations were not verified and charges were never brought.

The outlet also notes how statements appeared to contradict what was already known about Epstein's life at that time.

Trump has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and any sexual misconduct allegations.

Last month, the frequency of Trump's name in the files was mentioned during an exchange between Representative Jared Moskowitz and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

"Nothing is funny about mocking the Bible and holding up a 'Trump Bible'. That’s what you did. You made a joke, and I find offense to that. That’s all I have to say to you," said Bondi.

UNILAD has reached out to The White House for comment.