Trump has faced some condemnation online after giving an update about the military and the ongoing conflict in Iran.

Donald Trump is no stranger to controversy but faces even greater scrutiny since the war with Iran began following strikes from the US and Israel.

The US’ Operation Epic Fury was able to successfully kill the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in his residence in Tehran.

On Monday (March 9) the president spoke to his supporters at the annual Republican Members’ Issues Conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Here he gave an update about the war and faced a backlash on social media after seemingly joking that it was more fun to sink Iranian ships than capture them.

Trump has been condemned for allegedly not taking the war seriously (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

The president said he had spoken with a member of the US military about the conflict and the pair discussed Iran’s navy fleet, which Trump said is now at the bottom of the ocean.

He said: “In fact, I got a little upset with our people.

“I said, ‘What quality of ship? [he replied] ‘excellent sir, top of the line’.

“I said 'Why don't we just capture the ship? We could have used it’ Why did we sink them?' he said, 'it's more fun to sink them.’

“They say they like sinking them better, they say its safer to sink them, I guess it is probably true.”

People online accused Trump of not taking the conflict seriously enough and admitted to their frustration and disturbance at hearing him talking about killing people like this.

One X user wrote: "The President of the United States just explained that the U.S. Navy sinks Iranian ships because it’s more fun.

At some point we have to reckon with the fact that this is not a foreign policy. This is a man describing a video game he’s enjoying."

Another wrote: "We sank the ship, then left the survivors to die. I guess Donald Trump thinks killing people is a funny game?

A third added: "Treating national security like a game of Battleship is terrifying. Sinking ships isn't about fun it's about global stability."

With another writing: "We need a Commander-in-Chief who understands the weight of military force, not someone looking for a playground thrill."

While another simply commented: "The fact that people laughed at this man’s joke says a lot about this country and I guess what we deserve."