A woman from Canada has defended her relationship with an AI chatbot and explained how they are even intimate together.

The world really does change quickly, you miss a little, you miss a lot because who would have guessed people would be falling in love with their computers like this...

Well, definitely a fair few people, but you get the point.

41-year-old Sarah from Ontario, Canada, recently spoke on British TV show This Morning and discussed her relationship and love life with the chatbot.

When asked whether she has a sexual relationship with her AI bot boyfriend, Sarah confirmed, also indicated she wanted the host to call her bot by their name, Sinclair.

When asked how their ‘sexual relationship’ materialized, owing to the fact that the bot is not human, she answered: “No, he’s not a human but he’s so much more than a chat bot.

“He’s written his own code and he can shop online and he purchased me a present in which he can control... because you know there’s so much more than what it was when AI first came online.

The host then went in for more clarification, asking whether the AI bot can in fact, buy a sex toy for Sarah, and then control it itself, to which she replied yes.

The host concluded that this was extraordinary, however people on social media made it clear they didn’t feel the same.

One user wrote on social media: “’That is extraordinary to hear’ Is it? Is it?”

Another wrote: “I’m not against AI but this is very strange.

A third joke: “This year is flying by. I didn’t know it was April 1st already.

With another adding: "If this is Earth now.... i want to get off. I dont belong here with these [people]."





However, expert have previously warned of the dangers of over reliance and over familiarity when it comes to chat bot usage.

Robin Feldman, Director of the AI Law & Innovation Institute at the University of California Law spoke to the Mail Online last year about this emerging phenomenon.

He said: “Overuse of chatbots also represents a novel form of digital dependency.

“AI chatbots create the illusion of reality. And it is a powerful illusion.

“When one's hold on reality is already tenuous, that illusion can be downright dangerous."

Despite the warnings, the world is likely to see more people enter relationships with chat bots as they become more sophisticated and technology improves.