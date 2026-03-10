A teenage boy's social media page has been scrutinized after he was allegedly involved in a 'prank' that cost a teacher his life.

Math teacher and golf coach Jason Hughes has died at the age of 40 following an incident involving students from his school, North Hall High School, in Hall County, Georgia.

Five students arrived at his Gainesville residence to throw toilet paper over the property and when Hughes stepped outside, the individuals attempted to flee in two different vehicles.

However, Hughes slipped and fell into the road, resulting in him accidentally being run over by the car the students were in. The driver was reported as being 18-year-old Jayden Ryan Wallace.

Wallace and his friends stayed at the scene in an attempt to aid Hughes until emergency responders arrived.

Jason Hughes was run over after tripping into the road as the students tried to flee (Jason Hughes/Facebook)

According to a report by PEOPLE, police arrested Wallace at the scene alongside the four other students.

They were named as Elijah Tate Owens, 18, Aiden Hucks, 18, Ana Katherine Luque, 18, and Ariana Cruz, 18.

Wallace has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving in relation to Hughes' death, while the other four students have been charged with criminal trespass and littering on private property.

It has now been revealed that, prior to the incident, Wallace had made a somewhat eerie post on his Threads page back in 2024.

Sharing some images of himself, he quoted the Bible verse from Romans 10:9.

Wallace wrote: “If you confess with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.”

The alleged post is dated July 2024 (Threads)

Following his arrest, the July 24 post now has a comment that reads, ‘yeah right’.

Hughes' wife, Laura, told the New York Times that her husband and the teenagers were on good terms and that he was 'excited and waiting to catch them in the act'.

She also expressed how she and her family fully supported 'getting the charges dropped for all involved'.

“This is a terrible tragedy, and our family is determined to prevent a separate tragedy from occurring, ruining the lives of these students,” Laura added. “This would be counter to Jason’s lifelong dedication of investing in the lives of these children.”

Jayden Ryan Wallace has been charged (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

Tributes have been flooding in for the teacher following his death, and the district has issued a statement that reads: “Our hearts are broken. Jason Hughes was a loving husband, a devoted father, a passionate teacher, mentor, and coach who was loved and respected by students and colleagues.

“He gave so much to so many in numerous ways. Our hearts and prayers go out to his wife and family.

“We ask that the media and the public respect their privacy as they grieve this incredible loss.”

This comes only a few days after the school district warned students of past prom season that pranks had gone 'too far'.

The other teens were charged with criminal trespass and littering on private property (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

In a statement posted on March 5, the Hall County School District said: “While we understand that prom is a time for celebration and creating lasting memories, we must emphasize the importance of responsible behavior and respect for others and their property.

“In previous years, some pranks during prom season — sometimes referred to as Junior/Senior Wars — have gone too far, resulting in damage to property.

“We urge all students to refrain from participating in any activities that may cause harm or destruction to school or personal property.

"Such actions not only reflect poorly on the individual involved but also tarnish the reputation of our schools, families, and community.”