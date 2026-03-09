The family of a teacher in Georgia who tragically died after a 'prank' went horribly wrong have spoken out.

Jason Hughes, a math teacher at North Hall High School in Hall County, died on Friday (March 6) after a joke by five students ended in tragedy.

The students arrived at the teacher's Gainesville's home and threw toilet paper over the property despite the school warning students after prom that such pranks had gone ‘too far.’

Wallace stepped outside his house as the five students attempted to flee the scene. However, Jayden Ryan Wallace, 18, who was behind the wheel of the pickup vehicle, ran over the math teacher after Hughes tripped and fell into the road.

The teenager and the other students stepped out of the car to assist Hughes before the ambulance arrived. But sadly, the teacher succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Hughes' wife Laura Hughes has spoken out following the tragic death of her partner, telling AccessWDUN: “Our family wants to thank the Hall County community for the outpouring of prayers and support and the respect for our privacy as we grieve the loss of Jason.

"We ask that you continue to pray for our family and also for the students involved in the accident, along with their families. Please join us in extending grace and mercy to them as Christ has done for us.”

In a separate statement, Laura said her husband and the teenagers were on good terms and that her partner was 'excited and waiting to catch them in the act'.

Hughes' wife went on to say her family fully 'supports getting the charges dropped for all involved', adding: "This is a terrible tragedy, and our family is determined to prevent a separate tragedy from occurring, ruining the lives of these students.”

“This would be counter to Jason’s lifelong dedication of investing in the lives of these children."

An arrest warrant obtained by People revealed that Wallace, as well as Elijah Tate Owens, 18, Aiden Hucks, 18, Ana Katherine Luque, 18, and Ariana Cruz, 18, were detained at the scene.

Owens, Hucks, Luque and Cruz have been charged with criminal trespass and littering on private property, while Wallace is facing a lengthy period behind bars after being charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving in relation to Hughes' death.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up in Hughes' memory, with the fundraiser stating the funds raised will 'assist his family with immediate expenses and a future college fund for his children'.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].