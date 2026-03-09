Donald Trump’s signature handshake has been called out by people online after he allegedly met his match in Santiago Peña, the leader of Paraguay.

We’ve all borne witness to Trump’s famous way of greeting other world leaders – which sees him playing tug-of-war with their hands to assert dominance.

In one instance last year with Russian president, Vladimir Putin, body language expert Patty Ann Wood told Newsweek that the interaction was a ‘power play’.

She said ‘the handshake [was] tight to his mid-body to pull the other person in, a display of power’.

But while he has been able to successfully pull in Putin and other leaders, Peña was a tough cookie to crack.

Their meeting took place at the Shields of America Summit, which was held at the Trump National Doral Miami resort in Florida on Saturday (March 7).

Donald Trump's meeting with Santiago Peña went wrong (Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

The moment happened when the pair greeted one another and stood side by side, as they shook hands for a photo opportunity.

There, it was noticeable to all that Trump was attempting to pull Peña’s hand toward his body, as he usually would.

However, Peña wasn’t having it, and successfully kept his hand – and Trump’s hand – close to his own side.

In response, people called out Trump for his ‘petulant’ handshake style.

Over on Reddit, one person said: “Somebody needs to just yank his arm right out of its socket the next time he tries that petulant s***.”

However, another responded by suggesting: “On the contrary. I think they should wait until he's pulling as hard as he can and then let go and see if he falls over.”

Someone else scathed: “He’s such a f’in child. Glad my man from Paraguay made him look stupid AF.”

Another joked: “Trump smiling while trying to yank his hand back haha.”









But not everyone thought it was funny.

On X, one person lamented: “That’s called a power move. Most leaders aren't ready for it.”

Someone else said: “Bad news for Paraguay. Trump won't forget that.”

Another wrote: “50% more tariff Paraguay, till you behave well.”

The meeting came as he announced that the United States and Latin American nations are joining forces to fight against the cartels, particularly drug trafficking cartels and transnational gangs that are an ‘unacceptable threat’ to national security.

"The only way to defeat these enemies is by unleashing the power of our militaries," Trump said. "We have to use our military. You have to use your military."

UNILAD reached out to the White House for comment.