Doctor issues urgent warning for 'Disease X' that can cause the next global pandemic

A doctor has spoken out about the threat of ‘Disease X’, the mysterious future illness experts fear could spark the world’s next pandemic.

However, ‘Disease X’ is not the name of an actual illness, but is a term used by the World Health Organization to describe a potential future disease that has not been identified yet. It’s a hypothetical disease, but one that describes a real and growing threat to human health.

One doctor on TikTok explained the term on the platform. Doctor Sooj said: “Imagine it is a big question mark on the global health map, symbolizing the unknown infectious disease that might just be lurking around the corner.”

But what does this mean for us?

Ana Maria Henao-Restrepo, a physician and leader of the R&D Blueprint at the World Health Organization Emergencies Program, explained in a 2024 podcast: “There is no virus or bacteria circulating right now that is called Disease X and is causing disease. We are preparing for the future.”

Scientists are working to prevent the next pandemic. The WHO added Disease X to its priority list in 2018, and in 2022 it launched a ‘global scientific process’ to update the list of priority pathogens—agents that can cause outbreaks or pandemics. WHO has invited ‘hundreds’ of scientists to identify viruses and bacteria have ‘pandemic potential, Henao-Restropo said.

“There are many thousands of them. So we need to have a simplified way to refer to them,” Henao-Restrepo said about the term.

And we know what you’re thinking, what about Covid-19? It was a former Disease X, before it was identified as SARS-CoV-2.

So how do scientists monitor and prepare Disease X?

Researchers say preparation is key to responding quickly if a new disease emerges. Scientists monitor potential threats and study how pathogens spread and infect people in order to stay ahead of possible outbreaks.

Henao-Restrepo said: “First of all, we keep an eye.”

They also carry out research to better understand how diseases affect humans. This includes studying transmission and developing medical tools that could be deployed quickly if a new pathogen appears.

The aim, scientists say, is ‘developing in advance vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics.’

Experts emphasize that Disease X could emerge from animals, mutate from an existing virus, or appear in ways that are completely unexpected. By identifying high-risk pathogens early and investing in research infrastructure, governments and global health organizations can respond faster and limit the impact on communities.

Disease X is not a specific illness, but the term helps prioritize global preparedness for the next unknown epidemic.