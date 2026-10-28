United Airlines passenger whose texts forced plane to turn around provides explanation for worrying messages
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United Airlines passenger whose texts forced plane to turn around provides explanation for worrying messages

The 25-year-old was arrested following the October 24 incident

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: Plane, US News, Las Vegas, Phones

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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