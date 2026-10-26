United Airlines flight forced to turn around midair after crew member spotted worrying text on passenger’s phone
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United Airlines flight forced to turn around midair after crew member spotted worrying text on passenger’s phone

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that authorities arrested a 25-year-old man

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: Las Vegas, Plane

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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