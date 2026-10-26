Renowned college professor refuses to grade students' homework after spotting a worrying trend
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Renowned college professor refuses to grade students' homework after spotting a worrying trend

The trend has popped up in recent years following the increased use of this one tool...

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: YouTube/TEDx Talks

Topics: Artificial Intelligence, Education

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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