Israel's Netanyahu sparks fears as he makes nuclear threat and shares AI-generated nuclear explosion image
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Israel's Netanyahu sparks fears as he makes nuclear threat and shares AI-generated nuclear explosion image

The leader claimed that 'future generations will not forgive us'

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: NATHAN HOWARD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Israel, World News, Iran

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across US news, entertainment, celebrity, health, human interest and more. Before joining UNILAD as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles. Alongside her journalism, Mia is a proud NCTJ Ambassador and documentary producer, having worked on projects for the BBC and Channel 5, including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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