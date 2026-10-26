Benjamin Netanyahu has urged voters to think about 'their own physical existence' ahead of the Israeli election tomorrow (October 27), which could see the prime minister ousted after years in power.

The Israeli politician issued a threatening statement on Sunday (October 25) accompanied by an AI-generated image appearing to show a bomb being dropped on Tel Aviv.

"Future generations will not forgive us if we miss the historic window of opportunity that allows us to try and complete the most critical mission facing our generation," he wrote, quoting political commentator Yuval Bloomberg.

The warning comes just days before an important election in Israel, in which Netanyahu - who has served as prime minister for approximately 19 years across three separate periods - is at risk of losing power.

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Recent polls put an opposition party led by Gadi Eisenkot, Yashar, slightly ahead of Netanyahu's Likud party, but it's currently too close to call, as neither side is expected to secure a clear parliamentary majority.

Benjamin Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving prime minister (RONEN ZVULUN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"This is the window of time we have left to complete the necessary work to ensure our physical existence for the coming years. All the required resources of the state must be invested in this mission," he shared.

"If two atomic bombs were to fall on central Israel, who would care about all these meaningless controversies?"

Netanyahu further warned: "This won't happen with a prime minister who is held by the throat by the Muslim Brotherhood and terror enablers.

"This won't happen with a prime minister who can't pick up the phone and have a continuous, intimate conversation with Trump."

The leader also claimed that if Iran 'acquires nuclear weapons, nothing will ever be the same again'.

"This touches on the physical existence of every single person here," he added.

Eisenkot, the former IDF chief of staff who leads the centrist Yashar party, is Netanyahu's most feared opponent.

He has criticised the 77-year-old's handling of the war, having founded his party in September 2025.

Netanyahu concluded his threat: "Anyone who cares about their own physical existence, that of their family, and their loved ones should have a trembling hand before voting for someone who won't be able to complete the mission, thereby condemning themselves and their family to the danger of a second Holocaust, because of their political hatred or some foolish, insignificant blood libel storm."

Who is running against Benjamin Netanyahu?

Gadi Eisenkot has emerged as the opposition's leading candidate, though there's some other names also in the running (Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Amir Levy/Getty Images/Noam Galai/Getty Images)

As well as Eisenkot, other candidates in the election include former prime minister Naftali Bennett, ex-defence minister Avigdor Lieberman, and former military chief Yair Golan, who leads the left-wing Democrats party.

In Israel, voters elect political parties rather than directly choosing the prime minister, meaning the outcome depends on which parties can form a coalition with enough support in the 120-seat parliament, known as the Knesset.

Israeli broadcasters are expected to release exit polls at 10pm local time on election day. Preliminary results should follow overnight, with the official results due by November 4.