WW3 fears grow as Pentagon prepares 'doomsday plan' with new details emerging
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WW3 fears grow as Pentagon prepares 'doomsday plan' with new details emerging

Portable nuclear reactors and civilian factories feature in the Pentagon's wartime blueprint

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Military, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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