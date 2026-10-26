WW3 fears grow as Pentagon prepares 'doomsday plan' with new details emerging

The Pentagon has prepared a brand new 'doomsday plan' to keep US military installations running for up to 90 days without outside support.

Under an initiative called FORTRESS, every major installation in the continental United States would be expected to carry out essential operations independently for at least 90 days, per Fox News.

That includes keeping electricity, water, fuel and communications running without outside support.

Pentagon chief spokesperson Sean Parnell led the FORTRESS initiative. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

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Pentagon chief spokesperson Sean Parnell, who led the FORTRESS initiative, explained the thinking to the outlet, "We don't want to rely on standard civilian municipal infrastructure to run our national defense. We simply can't. It's an intolerable risk," he said.

The main concerns center upon the military's dependence on civilian power grids, which support everything form communications and logistics to weapons manufacturing.

"Power is combat now. Without electricity, you lose communications, water, logistics, assemly lines and just basic military command structures," Parnell said.

FORTRESS would require every major military installation in the continental United States to sustain essential operations independently for at least 90 days. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

To keep bases operating, FORTRESS envisions portable nuclear reactors, large-scale battery storage and microgrids capable of disconnecting installations from the civilian electrical grid, so they can continue working through prolonged power disruptions.

The requirement reflects a wider shift in how the Pentagon prepares for threats to the homeland.

I realized that a lot of the way we think about homeland defense was built around the antiquated assumption that two oceans would protect us," Parnell said.

"President Trump understands that world is gone, and he's already paved the way for new thinking: Golden Dome, a renewed focus on the Western Hemisphere, Greenland, Panama."

The strategy also anticipates major breaks in the global supply lines that deliver weapons, equipment and critical materials to the military. "The next conflict will likely be fought on multiple fronts. Look at the geopolitics behind any major war. When that happens, global supply chains will break," Parnell said.

Donald Trump suggested the 'Golden Dome' initiative last year (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

FORTRESS calls for strategic reserves of munitions, fuel, critical minerals, electronics, spare parts and medical supplies to sustain operations if international supply routes are disrupted or domestic manufacturers can't keep up with wartime demand.

For the most critical dependencies, FORTRESS also requires at least two qualified supply or production pathways, so losing one factory or supplier can't stop operations.

Civilian factories are part of the plan too.

Through the Civil Reserve Manufacturing Network, an existing initiative now folded into FORTRESS, the Pentagon plans to identify commercial factories that could switch to defense production in a crisis, setting technical specifications, cybersecurity protections, contracting arrangements and conversion procedures in advance.

FORTRESS is calling for US Military installations to have their own power sources. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)

It also calls for recurring industrial stress tests and mobilization exercises to check whether manufacturers could keep producing through long disruptions.

Efforts to strengthen military communications, navigation and satellite capabilities against interference are included as well, with preparations to keep operating if GPS signals are jammed or space-based assets are disrupted.

"You don't want to be making these decisions in the middle of a global multi-front conflict. We have to have a plan," Parnell said.