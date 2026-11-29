When we think about doomsday prepping, it's likely that you'll think about stockpiling on canned foods, purchasing a wind-up radio, and having a first aid kit to hand – but there's other things to take into consideration that you might not have thought about.

Citizens across the globe are being urged to prepare for potential world disasters. One key thing people are being urged to have to had is 72 hours worth of food, water and other essentials.

Why? Because this could help ease the strain on emergency services by providing 'a buffer during disruptions while remaining manageable for many families in terms of cost and storage space'.

But, according to James David Raven, a doctoral researcher at Anglia Ruskin University, other things you should include in your doomsday prep is an action plan regarding things like meet-up locations, cellphone usage, and pick-up plans.

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Families are being urged to consider these 4 key things when it comes to planning for an emergency (Getty Stock)

Meeting place and time

Should disaster strike, it's advised that your family and loved ones know where to go.

Writing for The Independent, Raven said: "Home is the obvious first choice, but you need a fallback location if it could become unsafe (due to flood risk, for example).

"This should be somewhere walkable and less reliant on power, such as a community building."

He went on to that it's 'crucial to set a time rule', adding: "If by an agreed time you haven’t met at home, go to the fallback location."

Phone times

The power might fail in an emergency situation, but cellphone networks may stay live for longer. With this in mind, Raven says 'very bit of battery counts'.

"If you need to talk to someone regularly, agree to turn phones on for 10 minutes every three hours," he Shared.

A good idea is to pick a pattern that you will all remember, for example midday, 3pm, and 6pm and so on.

Preserving cellphone battery during an emergency is extremely important (Getty Stock)

Pick-up plans

During a crisis, schools will wait for an adult to come up their child so it's advised that it's decided between parents which one will go get the kids.

"Agree in advance to prevent both of you from turning up, or worse, each assuming the other will go," Raven suggested.

Write everything down

When you've agreed on all of the above, Raven urged people to write it all down.

"Agree on these things together long before anything goes wrong," Raven said. "It doesn’t need to be a formal crisis-style talk – doing it over dinner, for example, can make it less alarming for children."

He went on to say that you should keep copies of the plans in 'key places such as school bags, briefcases, on the fridge and in the car’s glove compartment'.