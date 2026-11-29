A physic has issued a warning for 2027, claiming climate change will lead to an 'extreme loss of life'.

Joseph Tittel has previously predicted cyberattacks in similar ilk to what we've seen cause widespread disruption to services across the world in recent weeks.

Now, he's issued some terrifying predictions for next year, including a worrying projection that global warming will 'claim more lives than ever'.

Speaking to UNILAD, Joseph said: "Earth events are going to be huge [in 2027]. Places like the Middle East, Pakistan, India and Nepal will experience major earthquakes and flooding unlike anything that we've seen.

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"Deserts will become raging rivers, leading to significant loss of life. The climate is going to be responsible in 2027 for claiming more lives than ever."

The physic continued: "Between earthquakes, the extreme heat that's going to come next summer, floods and so forth, there's be extreme loss of life due to this."

The physic believes more devestating scenes like this in Nepal will come in 2027 (Safal Prakash Shrestha/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The year 2026 could end up being the hottest on record as extreme heat wreaked havoc in Europe, while the flash flooding in Nepal caused huge devastation, leading to the loss of over 1,400 lives.

Thousands more remain missing some three months on from the disaster.

While there is no single global total for climate-related deaths available, Germanwatch's Climate Risk Index 2027 stated that close to 35,000 people across 367 registered extreme weather events lost their lives in 2025.

It won't just be climate change causing problems in 2027 according to Tittel, as he explained to UNILAD some of the other turbulent events he believes are on the horizon.

Joseph Tittel has a number of predictions for 2027 (Supplied)

With the threat of World War III remaining a talking point, the physic has urged people to stock up on at least a week's worth of food and to also have water on hand at all times.

Tittel added: "We're heading into more conflict across the globe. Major cyberattacks that are going to take out power grids, as well as food shortages, which are given.'

Detailing his predictions for 2027, the physic continued: "Cyberattacks, especially in Europe, where they're taking out your refrigeration systems, which is just bizarre and crazy. "'[This] is all the more reason to make sure that people are stocked up and this is just the beginning of what we're seeing this year in the realm of cyberattacks.

"It's only going to get 10 times worse when we move in the next year."