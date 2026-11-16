Man who filmed viral video of Greta Thunberg laughing at climate protestors speaks out

A man who filmed Greta Thunberg laughing at climate protestors in Germany has defended the activist, after claiming his video got 'taken out of context'.

The Swedish 23-year-old has issued a statement in response to the clip, in which she can be seen mocking protestors at a Fridays for Future (FFF) demonstration that took place in Berlin on October 28.

The exchange appears in a documentary filmed by German journalist Hubertus Koch, titled On Tanks Into The Climate Crisis – How Activism Is Criminalised, which was released on YouTube.

During an interview, Koch points out that a FFF demonstration is happening in Berlin on the same day. Thunberg initially appears surprised, asking, 'Is it?', before bursting into laughter and responding: "Really? They still do that?"

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Thunberg co-founded Fridays for Future in August 2018, when she was just 15 years old, but the breakdown of her relationship with the movement was largely driven by disagreements over her support for Palestine.

Greta has since responded to the backlash after the clip circulated online. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Now, Koch, the German journalist who captured the controversial moment, has issued a statement defending the young activist.

"Greta does a great deal more than just participate in demonstrations - that is, practising civil disobedience, suing states, and so on," he said, speaking on Instagram.

He suggested that Thunberg had moved on from the FFF movement, believing conventional protests and discussion panels were no longer making a meaningful difference in the space.

"And that’s why she laughs - in the sense of, 'They’re still doing that'," he explains.

"Greta herself came to the conclusion that one must operate from the outside, in opposition, and with strong activism."

And the 23-year-old released her own statement following a torrent of backlash from users online.

The 23-year-old released a statement. (Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

She said: "There is a video widely circulating around of me laughing while hearing about a Fridays for future protest in Germany in connection to an interview.

"For context, this was the same days as we were blocking a weapons manufacturer there, and just found out there simultaneously was a police permitted climate demonstration in a famously white middle class area by the very same German climate movement who cancelled and 'distanced themselves' from me, for saying that Palestinians are humans too and that when we call for justice, Palestinians have to be included in those calls too."

Thunberg added: "Make no mistake; the world IS ridiculing Germany for being detached from reality and being stuck in extremely racist mindsets and tactics while being shamelessly complicit in genocide, ecocide and climate crisis - a conversation many people of colour in Germany have been highlighting since forever."