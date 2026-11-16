Inside Russell Brand's low-security prison as wife confirms major move following his 10-year sentence
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Inside Russell Brand's low-security prison as wife confirms major move following his 10-year sentence

A former Met detective says many will see the transfer as a 'soft option' for the disgraced comedian

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Topics: Russell Brand, Crime

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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