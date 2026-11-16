Inside Russell Brand's low-security prison as wife confirms major move following his 10-year sentence

Russell Brand has been moved from HMP Wandsworth Prison to HMP Littlehey, a category C prison in Cambridgeshire, England, days after he was sentenced to ten and a half years behind bars.

His wife Laura, who has stood by his side during proceedings, confirmed the news on the couple's podcast on Sunday, in her first public comments since the disgraced comedian was jailed.

She said she had spoken to Brand and that he 'is OK and is praying'.

Brand was sentenced on November 9 after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, following a trial that lasted nearly four weeks. The convictions relate to incidents in the 2000s, and he denied any wrongdoing throughout.

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Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 and a half years on Nov. 9 after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

A Category C prison is a closed, medium-security facility in the UK designed for adult male prisoners who cannot be trusted in open conditions, yet are deemed unlikely to make a determined attempt to escape.

They hold the majority of the UK's male prison population and focus heavily on training, education and resettlement

Littlehey is one of the largest prisons in Europe for men convicted of sexual offenses, holding more than 1,200 prisoners as of January 2025, according to data from the Independent Monitoring Board.

Brand was held at category B HMP Wandsworth in London before his transfer to HMP Littlehey. (Photo by (Andrew Aitchison/In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images)

What is life like at HMP Littlehey?

According to a report by The Sun, Brand has a single cell and can take part in a football league, board games, origami classes and choir sessions. The prison also has indoor bowls, two gyms and several sports halls.

The UK Ministry of Justice website states that when a prisoner arrives at HMP Littlehey, they are allowed a phone call with a family member.

They then receive a week-long induction, meeting professionals to help them with any mental health and substance abuse issues and 'managing difficult emotions'.

The prison offers specific behaviour programmes for men convicted of sexual offences.

Brand will also have the opportunity to learn skills such as carpentry, joinery, motor mechanics, hospitality and ICT.

Two inmates in HMP Littlehey pictured in 2010 (Andrew Aitchison/In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images)

He will be allowed up to six books and can be sent clothing from 'reputable suppliers', but not secondhand clothing.

Laura, 39, can visit once a week, though conjugal visits are prohibited. The couple share three children.

There are strict dress code rules for visitors, who cannot wear cropped tops, vests, shorts above the knee, ripped jeans or football shirts.

On the podcast, Laura said: “We trust his [God's] plan and everything he is doing just now, even though it's painful and obviously will take some getting used to.”

She also read a message from Brand in which he said he was not guilty of the offenses he was jailed for.

He described staff at Littlehey as ‘strong’, ‘kind’ and ‘dedicated’.

Brand was held at category B HMP Wandsworth in London before his transfer to HMP Littlehey. (Andrew Aitchison/In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images)

Why was Russell Brand moved to HMP Littlehey?

Brand was reportedly close to being sent to high-security HMP Wakefield instead.

Former Metropolitan Police detective Mick Neville said Wakefield, dubbed ‘Monster Mansion’, was likely seen as too unsafe.

“People will see Littlehey as Brand given a soft option,” Neville told The Sun. “People would expect him to spend time in a jail such as Monster Mansion after the appalling things he did.

"But the prison service has clearly decided that putting him into Monster Mansion would be a real risk to him and soak up massive resources to keep him safe."

He said that Brand would likely have been 'at risk' following the murder of Ian Watkins at Wakefield in 2025.

Staff at other prisons also told the BBC that Brand's fame and the nature of his crimes could make him a target.