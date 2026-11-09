Russell Brand sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault

Warning: This article contains discussion of rape and sexual assault which some readers may find distressing.

Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison after being found guilty on one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court last Thursday (November 5).

The disgraced comedian was found guilty of groping an MTV worker during a party at a Soho bar in 2004; sexually assaulting a Choice FM worker after encountering her in the Capital Radio studios in 2005; and raping a 21-year-old fan after meeting her at a 2009 stand-up show at the Hammersmith Apollo.

He was further acquitted on two counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault.

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As Brand has been convicted of multiple offences, the judge will decide whether his prison sentences will run concurrently or consecutively.

His wife, Laura Brand, arrived at the London court at 9.30am GMT this morning (November 9). She previously described the 51-year-old as an 'amazingly attentive husband'.

The former actor was found guilty in the London court last Thursday (BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP via Getty Images)

Shortly before the verdict was read out last week, Brand looked towards his wife as he said: "Laura, I love you."

She left court in tears immediately after the guilty verdicts were delivered on Thursday.

During the sentencing proceedings this morning, Brand's defence barrister, Ian Winter KC, noted that his wife was 'totally devastated' by the guilty verdicts.

"Words are completely inadequate to express the total devastation she is feeling," he said.

He says Brand and his wife are working out 'how to explain to their child who is just 10 what has happened here'.

Brand's victims also spoke in court, describing the impact his crimes have had on them in the time since they were committed.

Reporters in court have said that Brand winked at his wife prior to the break that was called by the judge. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

In a statement read by the defence, the woman who was raped by Brand in 2009 said: "I am living with trauma and something I carry every day."

She further noted that she 'struggled to sleep and eat' following the crimes.

Another victim said that she feared she might have contracted HIV.

Over the weekend, Brand was held in custody in one of the capital's largest prisons, HMP Wandsworth, which accommodates around 1,600 inmates.

The maximum sentence that can be given for rape in the UK is life imprisonment. The typical range, however, is often between four and 19 years in jail.

BBC journalist Sima Kotecha, who was present in court as the verdicts were delivered, noted that Brand was 'incredibly still and appeared to show no emotion'.

She added: "He closed his eyes when the guilty rape verdict was delivered."

The maximum prison sentence Brand could have received for his crimes was life. (Zeynep Demir/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Speaking to reporters outside the court last week, Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, from the Metropolitan Police Service, said: "The verdict is first and foremost a testament to the extraordinary courage, resilience and determination of the women who came forward and reported what happened to them.

"Despite intense media and public scrutiny, they relived deeply personal and traumatic experiences, and placed their trust in us. Without their bravery, this outcome would not have been possible."

The charges Brand was found guilty of

Soho bar, 2004

Brand was found guilty of groping a woman during a birthday party at a Soho bar.

Radio station, 2005

One of the staffers at Choice FM in London told the court she was pinned against a wall, groped and subjected to 'sloppy' kisses by Brand in 2005. He has now been found guilty of sexual assault.

Hammersmith Apollo, 2009

Brand has been found guilty of raping a 21-year-old fan a few days after they met at his 2009 stand-up comedy show at the Hammersmith Apollo in west London.

Channel 4 massage, 2009

The 51-year-old laid his head into the groin area of a woman working with him at the time without her consent. He has been found guilty of sexual assault.

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org.