Russell Brand’s tweet about the ‘world changing’ on November 5 resurfaces after conviction
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Russell Brand’s tweet about the ‘world changing’ on November 5 resurfaces after conviction

Brand was said to have shown 'no emotion' when he was convicted of rape and sexual assault

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Zeynep Demir/Anadolu via Getty Images

Topics: Russell Brand, UK News, Crime, Twitter, Social Media

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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