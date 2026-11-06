Warning: This article contains discussion of rape and sexual assault which some readers may find distressing.

A tweet written by Russell Brand in October 2024 now appears to have an alarming new meaning, after he was found guilty of raping a 21-year-old fan.

Brand, who was also found guilty on three counts of sexual assault, took to the social media platform now known as X, on October 21, 2024, writing: "The world is never going to be the same after November 5th."

This was in reference to the upcoming US presidential election, during which time he was supporting Donald Trump.

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While messages like these were not uncommon for the 51-year-old to share on social media, having become known for sharing anti-establishment conspiracy-style content in recent years, it is the date that is most relevant.

Brand's old tweet bears much more significance now (Russell Brand/X)

Two years on, the tweet marks the date the St Trinian's actor was found guilty of rape and sexual assault.

Yesterday, November 5, a court found Brand guilty of groping an MTV worker during a party at a Soho bar in 2004, sexually assaulting a Choice FM worker after encountering her in a corridor in 2004 or 2005, and raping a 21-year-old fan after meeting her at a 2009 stand-up show at the Hammersmith Apollo.

He was also found guilty of sexually assaulting a Channel 4 worker during an encounter involving a forced massage in 2009.

The father of three, who married wife Laura Gallacher in 2017, was reportedly 'incredibly still,' showing 'no emotion,' as the verdict was read out at Southwark Crown Court.

Brand has been warned to expect a lengthy jail sentence (Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

Brand, who will be sentenced on Monday (November 9), has been warned to expect a 'significant custodial term' for his crimes.

Meanwhile, Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, from the Metropolitan Police Service, praised the women involved in the case for showing 'extraordinary courage, resilience and determination' for reporting what happened to them.

"Despite intense media and public scrutiny, they relived deeply personal and traumatic experiences, and placed their trust in us," he said. "Without their bravery, this outcome would not have been possible."

Furphy continued: "Brand used his influence, status and fame to exploit and sexually offend against women. As his profile grew, so too did his sense of entitlement. I hope this conviction sends a clear message that no-one is above the law, no matter how famous or powerful they may be."

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org.