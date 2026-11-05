Sir Tom Jones reveals he feared ‘it was over’ during terrifying health scare

Music legend Sir Tom Jones has opened up about a frightening health scare that left him fearing for his life, admitting he thought his days were numbered after being struck down by a severe illness.

The 86-year-old Welsh icon was forced to abruptly postpone several dates on the U.S. leg of his Come Gather Round tour in late October after falling ill with what turned out to be an aggressive, debilitating bout of the flu.

After spending a week receiving medical care in hospital, Jones broke his silence during his return to the stage, speaking candidly to the crowd about just how terrifying the experience became.

The 'Sexbomb' legend has opened up about his terrifying ordeal (Samir Hussein/WireImage for ABA)

"I Thought It Was Over"

Recalling the darkest moments of his hospital stay, the It's Not Unusual singer confessed that the severity of the illness made him question whether he would make it out.

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"I thought it was over," Jones admitted, opening up to the audience about the fear that took hold as he battled the infection, reports the BBC.

However, the legendary performer made it clear that despite being in his late 80s, walking away from music was never an option.

When medical staff began discussing his discharge plan and next steps, Jones revealed that getting back to live audiences was the only thing keeping him focused.

"I've got to get back on the stage. This is where I belong," Jones said he told his doctors. "I can't live without this, believe me."

The situation forced him to cut short his tour and postpone several US tour dates last month (Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Touring Halts and Triumphant Return

The health scare initially raised alarm among fans in late October when Jones announced sudden last-minute postponements in Los Angeles and San Diego.

"I've had a great time these last few weeks, completing 20 shows and singing for wonderful audiences across the USA, but unexpectedly I've been hit with a bad case of the flu," Jones wrote on social media at the time, later having to push back a third show at Yaamava Resort & Casino in California after doctors ordered another day of strict bed rest.

While Jones has faced health hurdles in recent years—including undergoing double hip replacement surgery and bouncing back from a severe bacterial infection in 2018—his vocal power on the current tour has continued to earn rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Now officially discharged and back on stage, the "Sexbomb" legend proved that even at 86, it takes a lot more than a week in hospital to keep him away from the spotlight.