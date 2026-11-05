Sir Tom Jones reveals he feared ‘it was over’ during terrifying health scare
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Sir Tom Jones reveals he feared ‘it was over’ during terrifying health scare

The veteran Welsh crooner admitted he thought his life was coming to an end after spending a week in hospital with a brutal case of the flu

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Topics: Music, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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