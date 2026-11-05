Dafne Keen has opened up about the dark reality of being a child star, revealing she was offered drugs like cocaine at the age of just 11.

The now 21-year-old, who has featured in the likes of Logan, Ana and Deadpool & Wolverine, recently discussed her relationship with alcohol and drugs as she claimed she was offered cocaine when she was 11.

Keen appeared on the Inside of You podcast hosted by Michael Rosenbaum earlier this week, where she discussed those early days in Hollywood.

"I don’t think I’ve ever been drunk enough to even have a hangover. I’m such a control freak with that," the actor said.

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"Because also I think as a child actor I witnessed so much of that as a child that I just had no interest."

Rosenbaum then asked Keen if she'd witnessed 'a lot of drinking', which lead to the actor speaking about what unfolded at parties.

The actor was just 12 when she featured in Logan (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

"I was getting offered coke at wrap parties," Keen said. "Like, tiny. Like 11, 12, 13. So I saw what that was, so I was like, ‘I don’t really have any interest in that'."

Rosenbaum couldn't quite believe the revelation that Keen had made, as the podcast host continued: "11 or 12? Man, I didn’t start that early," which lead to Keen saying: "Well, me neither. I was saying no, fortunately."

Keen has avoided drugs and alcohol, revealing on the podcast that such move hasn't affected her social life.

"I would say I’m a fun time," she added. "I don’t really need it. I’ll go out and stay out ‘til 6 but sober. Just for the vibes, just ‘cause I like music and I like dancing and I like people."

But as a teenager, Keen revealed that she would lie about taking drugs to avoid those awkward situations with pals.

"I did used to lie as a teenager so I wouldn’t get peer pressured," she added.

Dafne Keen has spoken out on the struggles of growing up (Dave Benett/Getty Images for United Talent Agency, BFI & Esquire)

"I’d be like, ‘Nah, I’m good. I don’t wanna drink. I already took something'. Dead sober. Like, the goodest goody-two-shoes ever.”

While that was a turbulent time during her early days in Hollywood, Keen recalled their being a lot of good moments too, including the cast of Logan making her feel reassured as a young actor.

The actor continued: "They were all really good on that set at making me really feel like a grownup and making me really feel like a respectable artist.

"My opinion really felt like it mattered. If I said I thought something about a scene, people would think about it.

"And I don’t know if it was fake or not, but it really felt like I was included in the process."