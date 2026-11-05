Matt Damon speaks out on his wife's surgery for a brain aneurysm as he recalls 'scary' details

Matt Damon has revealed the 'scary' moment his wife, Luciana Barroso, suffered a brain aneurysm and needed surgery ahead of the 2024 Oscars, which saw him miss the event to support her recovery.

The Odyssey star spoke with GQ in an interview published on November 5, where he explained that Barroso was 'pretty f***ing heroic' at the time of his Oppenheimer award season.

Damon and Barroso have been together for over two decades, having met back in 2003 when Damon walked into the bar she was working at.

Now, the pair share four daughters – Alexia, 27, Isabella, 20, Gia, 17, and Stella, 16 – and the rest is history.

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However, her recent health scare proved to be a tough time for the couple, with Damon praising his wife for doing something 'meaningful' for him so he wouldn't make another mistake by not attending the Oscars after a landmark win.

Matt Damon revealed his wife's health scare (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

He explained in the interview how one of his biggest regrets in life was when he missed Martin Scorsese win the Oscar for Best Director for his flick, The Departed, in 2007.

“I remember I was shooting second unit for The Bourne Ultimatum during that Oscars, so I didn’t go,” he explained. “I was living in Miami at the time, and I had an infant. Lucy and I were laying in bed watching it and so nervous for Marty. And then when he won, I was jumping up and down in the bedroom and I remember being really excited. And then the next category was Best Picture, and The Departed won."

He added that it was that moment he realized he 'hadn’t even considered that that could happen' and turned to his wife an exclaimed: "S***, we should be there!"

Damon said had been called by fellow cast members and studio bosses about his absence, and said of the moment: “I totally blew it."

Little did he know that years later, Barroso would do the unthinkable to ensure he could celebrate with his cast.

He said his wife was 'heroic' for her actions (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)

“And then the next time that that happened was on Oppenheimer, and we had this whole scary thing happen where my wife had a brain aneurysm," he said.

The actor said his wife is 'totally fine, thank God', but underwent brain surgery the week before the Oscars event, which saw the film and Christopher Nolan rack in seven wins out of its 13 nominations.

“It was the first night she felt good enough to get up and had her energy back. And she surprised me and got a dress and we went out to the after-party, because she remembered that the last time it happened, I didn’t do it,” Damon shared, noting The Departed incident.

“And she was like, ‘This time we’re going out'. And it was pretty f***ing heroic of her to do that and really meaningful,” he said.