Matt Damon speaks out on his wife's surgery for a brain aneurysm as he recalls 'scary' details
Home>Celebrity

Matt Damon speaks out on his wife's surgery for a brain aneurysm as he recalls 'scary' details

Matt Damon recounted how 'meaningful' Luciana Barroso's action was during the 2024 Oscars

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Angela WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Matt Damon, Film and TV, Oppenheimer

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

You might also like

Choose your content: