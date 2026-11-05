Cardi B reveals son's unique name on first birthday as she throws him a very fitting party
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Cardi B reveals son's unique name on first birthday as she throws him a very fitting party

The rapper revealed her new boy's name at a Grey's Anatomy-themed first birthday celebration.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: River Callaway/Billboard via Getty Images

Topics: Cardi B, Entertainment, Parenting

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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