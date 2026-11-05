Cardi B reveals son's unique name on first birthday as she throws him a very fitting party

Grammy-winning rapper and media personality Cardi B has finally revealed the name of her baby boy, a year after he was born.

Cardi B, 34, revealed that her new baby boy, whose father is NFL player Stefon Diggs, will be called Grey Marsean Diggs.

She announced the name via a birthday tribute post on Instagram, where the family were hosting a Grey's anatomy themed first birthday celebration for him.

Cardi addressed her son directly in the caption.

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"It's only been 1 year since meeting you but it feels like I've had you at my side forever," she wrote.

She also spoke about the pregnancy. "I carried you through one of the most uncertain high pressured times of my life," she wrote. "I was growing you inside of me and at the same time you were giving me life! You gave a new meaning to what a Grey day feels like."

"You light up my life and every room with your smile your laugh and your precious spirit," she added.





How many kids does Cardi B have?

Grey is Cardi's fourth child. She is also mother to daughter's Kulture Kiari, 8, and Blossom Belle, 2, and son Wave Set, 5 who are fathered by rapper Offset.

While confirming Grey's birth last November, the family had not yet revealed his name, only confirming that the child and Cardi were 'healthy and happy' following the birth.

It seems a busy time for the family.

Cardi B announced that she was looking to expand her business portfolio outside of the music Industry.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in September, she said she is continuing to build businesses outside music so that she has something to leave her four children.

"I was panicking. It's like, yo, I leave this earth and my kids [are] going to have just music royalties that they're most [likely] going to have to be arguing people about it," said Cardi, real name Belcalis Almánzar.

Grey is Cardi B's first child with her ex, NFL player Stefon Diggs. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Gucci)

She continued: "They're going to have a couple of properties and a couple of liquid money, but it's like what is something that God forbid something happens to me, I leave behind that is for them?"

Of her haircare line Grow Good, she added, "This is, God forbid, something happened to me; this is theirs."

Cardi first revealed she was expecting in an interview with CBS Mornings that aired in September 2025. "I'm having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs," she told anchor Gayle King in a pre-taped interview.

"I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong, very powerful that I'm doing all this work - but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby," she said.