Channing Tatum's new accent for Avengers Doomsday revealed and fans have major concerns
Home>Celebrity

Channing Tatum's new accent for Avengers Doomsday revealed and fans have major concerns

Some Marvel comic faithful are outraged after directors strip Gambit of his signature Cajun drawl

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

You might also like

Choose your content: