Channing Tatum's new accent for Avengers Doomsday revealed and fans have major concerns

The Russo brother's have explicitly told Channing Tatum he can't go 'full Cajun' in Avengers: Doomsday because they need people to actually understand the plot.

In a newly released clip viewers got a first look at his new accent, with many expressing their confusion at what was going on.

The sudden shift in Gambit's dialect was officially revealed in an unexpected way: a newly released Dunkin' Donuts 'MUNCHKIN Incursion' commercial.

The promo features Tatum’s Gambit hanging out in the New Avengers Tower, interacting with H.E.R.B.I.E., the cutesy robot helper from The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

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While the tiny robot explains multivariant collisions using donut holes, Gambit speaks in a smooth, heavily toned-down Louisiana drawl.





He delivers lines like: "Doomsday is here, mon ami. You got any ideas up in that tin-can head of yours?" with total clarity.

This is a massive departure from Tatum's breakout performance in Deadpool & Wolverine, where his thick, rapid-fire Cajun brogue was treated as a running joke because no one in The Void could understand him.

This shift to a clearer, more intelligible tone departs radically from how the character was originally built in Marvel Comics.

When legendary writer Chris Claremont co-created Gambit in 1990, he specifically designed the mutant's dialogue to be read with a thick, melodic Cajun inflection.

In the comics, this unique voice is written phonetically to force readers to hear his distinct New Orleans roots on the page.

Speech bubbles are famously packed with broken English, heavily truncated words – like dropping the 'g' in words to create a rapid-fire rhythm and a heavy dusting of Louisiana French slang like "chère" and "mon ami".

For over three decades, this heavily stylized, sometimes incomprehensible patter has been Gambit’s defining linguistic trait.

Tatum previously confirmed he had to make the adjustment, stating that studio executives and the Russo Brothers felt they had to wrap their minds around audience intelligibility for a high-stakes film.

Channing Tatum revealed his new Avengers accident in a Dunkin' Donuts advert (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The directors want to preserve elements of humor but avoid going 'full Deadpool' to ensure the intensity matches the dark tone of Avengers: Doomsday, especially given that Tatum has already filmed a massive, serious fight sequence against Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom.

However, the change has sparked immediate, fierce debate across the Marvel fandom.

Many fans feel that thinning out the accent strips the character of what made him an instant, viral sensation.

One X user posted: "He waited 10 years just to get hit with the customer service voice", while another added: "It was a gag in Deadpool and Wolverine and I loved it but glad they toned it back and made him more serious in a serious movie."

Social media reactions have been mixed to Tatum's new toned down accent. (Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

However not everyone was against Tatum toning it down.

One X user wrote: "I think for a movie that's meant to be a buddy comedy like Deadpool and Wolverine. The hyper exaggerated, but still very real accent for Gambit, worked very well. I think the lesser accent for a more serious movie works while still being true to the character."

On social media, users are noting that Tatum's voice now bounces awkwardly between a serious action hero and a traditional comic caricature, creating a distracting lack of consistency. Some purists even argue that watering down the accent compromises the mutant’s cultural comic roots.