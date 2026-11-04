Christina Applegate reveals she feels like a 'fraud' and details new medical tests after MS misdiagnosis
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Christina Applegate reveals she feels like a 'fraud' and details new medical tests after MS misdiagnosis

Applegate is being tested for a number of different diseases following her misdiagnosis

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Topics: Health, Christina Applegate, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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