Christina Applegate reveals she feels like a 'fraud' and details new medical tests after MS misdiagnosis

Christina Applegate says she relates to Jack Osbourne's feelings of being a 'fraud' after discovering she had been misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Last month, the actress revealed that she was misdiagnosed with the condition five years ago, after her doctors confirmed she doesn't have the lifelong autoimmune condition.

"I was, like, not happy at all," the 54-year-old said on the October 20 episode of her MeSsy podcast. "Everybody else was so happy."

In the latest episode of the podcast, Applegate sat down with Jack Osbourne, who was diagnosed with the condition in 2012, at age 26. However, Osbourne said he 'feels like a fraud' when he goes to MS events.

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"I'll see people who were diagnosed a year ago, and they're in a much worse position. So, they're having a much harder time," the 40-year-old shared.

Jack Osbourne said he felt like a 'fraud' within the MS community (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

"And I'm kind of like, well, like it does affect me. It hasn't stopped me, and it hasn't really slowed me down. There's been windows it has," the son of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne continued.

"I feel like a bit of a fraud with it, even though I'm not, but it's just this strange relationship I have to it."

Applegate said she could very much relate to Osbourne's 'fraud' feelings, as she responded: "Talk about being a fraud. I don't even have it anymore. Jeez."

Despite no longer being diagnosed with the condition, the Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead star said she will 'never leave the community,' echoing her heartfelt message during last week's episode.

“Even though I don’t have this disease, I have fallen in love with everyone that we know, listeners and our friend, that have MS and I’m still your warrior," Applegate said.

"I'm still going to speak out on your behalf forever and ever. I still feel like part of this community and no matter what I love you."

Christina Applegate is being tested for conditions such as Lyme disease (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the episode, Applegate revealed her doctors are doing further testing for diseases with symptoms that can 'mimic' MS, including rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and Lyme disease.

"We're going in to square one, just doing some testing and going one by one of the sister-of diseases.

"So now I'm being tested for all that stuff, slowly but surely," she continued.

Elsewhere, the Hollywood star told listeners she still has 'serious work' to do in terms of her mindset.

“I lived as a person with MS for almost six years," she said, revealing that she was still having a hard time 'shaking' the identity.