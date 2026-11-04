Brittany Snow reveals the harsh mantra that saved her: 'Nobody gives a s*** about you'
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Brittany Snow reveals the harsh mantra that saved her: 'Nobody gives a s*** about you'

The actress opened up about ditching hyper-vigilance, dealing with anxiety, and why realising you're 'not that important' is freeing.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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